Environics Awarded SBA’s Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Business of the Year

Environics has been named the 2020 recipient of the Small Business Adminstration’s Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Business of the Year according to an announcement made by John Xu a District International Trade Officer from the Connecticut District Office of SBA. The Jeffrey Butland Family Owned Business of the Year award, named after a past SBA Regional Administrator who implemented the award, recognizes a small business with at least a 15-year track record that has passed ownership from one generation to another.

The slate of leading small business owners in Connecticut will be honored at the Small Business Week Awards Luncheon at Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven on May 9th.

