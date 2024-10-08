Environics Recognized for Substantial Export Growth in 2023

The announcement was jointly made by the DEC and the CT Business and Industry Association (CBIA).

Image Credit: Environics

The Connecticut District Export Council Award for Growth recognizes Connecticut companies that have seen a minimum of 10% growth of export sales to one country in calendar year 2023, as compared to sales to that country in calendar year 2022. Environics saw growth exceeding this in 14 different countries, with growth ranging from 21% to 1300%.

The slate of leading business owners in Connecticut were honored on October 2, 2024 at the Connecticut Business Industry Association's Manufacturing Summit.

About Environics

Environics Inc. is a world leader in computerized gas flow instrumentation for gas mixers, gas dilution and calibration systems.

Its headquarters for design, manufacturing, sales and service is located in a modern 11,000-square-foot facility on Industrial Park Road in Tolland.