Posted in | News | Business | Materials Research | Materials Science | Control Systems | Events

Environics Recognized for Substantial Export Growth in 2023

The announcement was jointly made by the DEC and the CT Business and Industry Association (CBIA).

Environics Recognized for Substantial Export Growth in 2023

Image Credit: Environics

The Connecticut District Export Council Award for Growth recognizes Connecticut companies that have seen a minimum of 10% growth of export sales to one country in calendar year 2023, as compared to sales to that country in calendar year 2022.  Environics saw growth exceeding this in 14 different countries, with growth ranging from 21% to 1300%.

The slate of leading business owners in Connecticut were honored on October 2, 2024 at the Connecticut Business Industry Association's Manufacturing Summit.

About Environics

Environics Inc. is a world leader in computerized gas flow instrumentation for gas mixers, gas dilution and calibration systems.

Its headquarters for design, manufacturing, sales and service is located in a modern 11,000-square-foot facility on Industrial Park Road in Tolland.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Environics, Inc.. (2024, October 08). Environics Recognized for Substantial Export Growth in 2023. AZoM. Retrieved on October 08, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63749.

  • MLA

    Environics, Inc.. "Environics Recognized for Substantial Export Growth in 2023". AZoM. 08 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63749>.

  • Chicago

    Environics, Inc.. "Environics Recognized for Substantial Export Growth in 2023". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63749. (accessed October 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Environics, Inc.. 2024. Environics Recognized for Substantial Export Growth in 2023. AZoM, viewed 08 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63749.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Environics, Inc.

See all content from Environics, Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback