Environics Inc. Takes First Place in 2025 Family Business Awards

Environics Inc., a global provider of precision gas flow management systems, has been awarded fi rst place in the 2025 Family Business Awards, recognizing the company’s outstanding international expansion, commitment to innovation, and continued success as a second-generation, woman and family-operated business.

The Connecticut-based company designs, manufactures, and services gas mixing and dilution systems used on every continent in industries ranging from environmental monitoring and laboratory research to medical and industrial applications. In the past year, Environics was recognized by the Connecticut District Export Council for international growth ranging from 10% to 300% in 14 individual markets.

“Our team works hard to meet the high standards our customers expect, and this recognition speaks to the strength of our people and our values,” said Dr. Rachel Stansel, President of Environics Inc. “I’m proud to lead a company that’s grounded in precision, purpose, and family.”

At the core of Environics’ culture is a belief that family comes fi rst, both within the ownership and across the entire organization. Employees are encouraged to prioritize their health and families, creating a culture of trust and support that has contributed to both employee loyalty and sustained business performance.

Looking ahead, Environics plans to continue expanding its product line, ensuring its systems remain accurate, reliable, and low-maintenance for customers working in complex environments. The company is also preparing for long-term sustainability by keeping succession planning in the family. “We hope Environics will continue to be operated by our family into the next generation,” added Dr. Stansel.

Source:

Environics, Inc.

