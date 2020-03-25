Posted in | Business | Energy

TOFWERK China Contributes to the 2019 ‘CIIE Blue’ Campaign

During the 2019 China International Import Expo (CIIE) exhibition, TOFWERK China was appointed by Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment to participate in the ‘CIIE blue’ campaign. Our market leading Vocus S PTR-TOF, which measures atmospheric VOCs with a resolution of 1 second or better, was deployed in a van and performed mobile measurements in the Yangtze River Delta region. 

In two weeks, the mobile Vocus S PTR-TOF covered a total of 3500 kilometers, visited dozens of industrial parks and VOC hot zones, reached daily operation hours of >10 hours with a cruising speed of 100 km/h on the highway.  The Vocus S PTR-TOF’s robustness, data accuracy, and ability to report 1-second data with cruising speeds of <100 km/h resulted in a dataset that was highly acknowledged by the local authority.  

ImageForNews_53128_15851361613162493.png

Figure 1. Vocus S PTR-TOF

ImageForNews_53128_15851361696305276.png

Figure 2. An overview of driving trajectory of mobile Vocus S PTR-TOF during the ‘CIIE blue’ campaign.

ImageForNews_53128_15851362900915069.png

Figure 3. The acknowledge letter to TOFWERK China by Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

TOFWERK will be continuously improving the mobile Vocus PTR-TOF platform in terms of both hardware and data exhibition, and we look forward to contribute to the ‘CIIE blue’ campaign in 2020! 

Source: http://www.tofwerk.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TOFWERK. (2020, March 25). TOFWERK China Contributes to the 2019 ‘CIIE Blue’ Campaign. AZoM. Retrieved on March 25, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53128.

  • MLA

    TOFWERK. "TOFWERK China Contributes to the 2019 ‘CIIE Blue’ Campaign". AZoM. 25 March 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53128>.

  • Chicago

    TOFWERK. "TOFWERK China Contributes to the 2019 ‘CIIE Blue’ Campaign". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53128. (accessed March 25, 2020).

  • Harvard

    TOFWERK. 2020. TOFWERK China Contributes to the 2019 ‘CIIE Blue’ Campaign. AZoM, viewed 25 March 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53128.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

More Content from TOFWERK

See all content from TOFWERK