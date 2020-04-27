Olympus Named a Gold Edison Award Winner

Olympus is proud to announce their X Line Objectives received a Gold Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Optical & Imaging Technologies subcategory. The Edison Award is one of the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product development, design, and innovation.

Designed with new manufacturing technology that creates lenses with shapes that are difficult to fabricate using other methods, Olympus’ X Line Objectives improve optical performance in three critical areas:

Expanded flatness for uniform images from the center to the edge with an observation area² of 1.7 times greater than conventional objectives

Exceptional color accuracy during brightfield and multicolor fluorescence imaging with chromatic aberration from violet to near-infrared (400-1000 nm)

Excellent image quality, even with weak excitation light, with a higher numerical aperture (up to 1.45) for reduced fluorescence fading and phototoxicity during time-lapse experiments

With these advancements, users can acquire bright, high-quality images throughout the entire field of view, helping improve quantitative data acquisition and the speed of creating large stitched images.

Olympus’ X Line Objectives were selected by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world. “After a thorough review, the Edison Awards judges recognized the X Line Objectives as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

