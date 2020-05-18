Free Warranty Extension: Your Safety Belt for Your NETZSCH Instruments!

We are extending the warranty for your new instrument purchase! By committing to an annual service of your instrument, we waive the warranty fees (of up to 5% of the instrument value) and extend your warranty up to 5 years for free.*

Our service specialists service your instrument annually to ensure instrument functionality is according to our highest proven quality standards. Repairs will be carried out for free as per our warranty terms.

With our warranty extension, you are on the safe side.

Your Benefits at a Glance

Receive one annual visit of our service specialist to ensure your device works according to our highest quality standards

Free exchange of parts according to our warranty terms

Extend your service contract based on your individual needs:

Discount on consumables

Free software updates

Personalized response times

Video-remote-support

and more…

Learn more by clicking here.

*Not available in all countries. The offer is valid until 30 September 2020.