Raman, UV-visible-NIR, Photoluminescence and Polarization Spectroscopy of Microscopic Samples

CRAIC Technologies, the world leading innovator of microspectroscopy solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Raman and Photoluminescence microspectroscopy to its flagship product: the 20/30 Perfect Vision™ microspectrophotometer. Users of the 20/30 PV™ now have the ability to acquire Raman and Photoluminescence spectra, with lasers from the blue to the near infrared, in addition to UV-visible-NIR absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence and emission microspectra™.

The 20/30 PV™ is able to acquire all these types of spectra of even sub-micron samples rapidly and easily. Better yet, the 20/30 PV™ is able to acquire all these spectra from the same area because it features CRAIC Technologies proprietary optical aperture technology. Additionally, the 20/30 PV™ features the ability to acquire images of these same microscopic samples in the UV, visible and NIR regions. The applications for such a multi-purpose instrument are numerous. For example, the 20/30 PV™ is used to develop the latest advanced materials, such as nanoparticles and carbon nanotubes, to studying various types of biological samples, including vision research, to the analysis of forensic samples and the measurement of thin film thickness in the semiconductor and optics industries. Giving this instrument the ability to collect Raman and PL spectra of microscopic samples in addition to UV-visible-NIR and fluorescence microspectroscopy makes the 20/30 PV™ the cutting-edge micro-analysis tool for any laboratory or manufacturing facility.

“CRAIC Technologies has long been an innovator in the field of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis. We have helped to advance the field of microscale analysis by constantly developing new instrumentation as well as with research and teaching. Adding confocal Raman and PL microspectroscopy capabilities to our leading edge 20/30 PV™ microspectrophotometer makes it the ideal tool for the laboratory or process environment as it packs so many capabilities into one package” states Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. “The 20/30 PV™ is now able to acquire vibrational spectra in addition to UV-visible-NIR spectra and images. And using CRAIC Technologies proprietary optical technology, the Raman, UV-visible-NIR and luminescence spectra are all from the same spot. The ability to acquire spectra using multiple techniques and of exactly the same microscopic sample area represents a strong advantage for the 20/30 PV™ microspectrophotometer.”

The 20/30 PV™ microspectrophotometer is a self-contained unit that features advanced UV-visible-NIR light sources, solid state lasers, true UV-visible-NIR microscopy, sensitive Lightblades™ spectrometers and sophisticated Lambdafire™ spectral software. Raman microspectroscopy is a plug in module for the 20/30 PV™ microspectrometer. Called Apollo M™, it is a self-contained package lasers, optimized spectrometer and hardware. All these capabilities can be integrated into the cutting-edge 20/30 PV™ microspectrophotometer and give you multiple capabilities to analyze microscopic samples rapidly and easily. With its Raman, PL and UV-visible-NIR spectroscopic and imaging capabilities, durable design, ease-of-use and the experience of CRAIC Technologies in microanalysis, the 20/30™ microspectrophotometer is more than just a scientific instrument...it is a solution to your most challenging analytical questions.

Source: http://www.microspectra.com/