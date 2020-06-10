Visit the NETZSCH Laboratory at Our Headquarters in Selb

Whether DSC, TGA, STA or complex coupling with gas analysis, our virtual laboratory visits offer our customers the opportunity to get to know all instruments and our software live and in detail.

In times of limited travel possibilities and contact minimization, we still offer our customers the opportunity to experience our devices LIVE!

Our Laboratory Organizes Customized Virtual Laboratory Visits for You!

Whether DSC, TGA, STA or complex coupling with gas analysis, our virtual laboratory visits offer our customers the opportunity to get to know all instruments and our software in detail.

Just like on-site visits, we show you the answers to your questions about:

Our devices and their technical specialties

The measurement procedures including sample preparation

Hands-on software demonstrations

Evaluation of measurement data

Discussion of the results with our experts

Book Your Expert Meeting Now!

For the virtual experience of our laboratory in Selb, we use modern video and audio technology.

All you need is a computer with a microphone and internet access. We will organize your meeting with our in-house conference system, but other software solutions are also possible on customer request.

Interested to visit the virtual laboratory in Selb? Get in touch with us here!

If you have any questions regarding computer requirements for the conference application, please do not hesitate to contact us. We have various software solutions available and will find the one that works best for you.