The June 2020 Edition of the Crystallography Times Newsletter is Online

The June edition of Crystallography Times from Rigaku Corporation has been published and is now available on the company’s global website. Crystallography Times is an electronic newsletter published by Rigaku focusing on single crystal X-ray diffraction. It serves the X-ray analysis community by presenting the latest news and crystallographic research.

The new issue begins with a recap of the first edition of the Rigaku School for Practical Crystallography, for which over 1200 students from over 60 countries pre-registered. The Asia-Pacific Edition will be held July 6-10 and July 13-17. Registration and schedules are available at https://www.rigaku.com/webinars/crystallography-school/asia-pacific.

“Crystallography in the News” presents the latest research findings in protein and small molecule crystallography and X-ray diffraction. News items include the latest developments from researchers from around the world.

The highlighted featured product is the Rigaku XtaLAB mini II benchtop single crystal X-ray diffractometer. With its compact design, the research-grade chemical crystallography system can be placed on a workbench within any laboratory for easy access by synthetic chemists.

The “Lab in the Spotlight” feature presents the Nyman Research Group, which synthesizes and characterizes aqueous metal-oxo clusters from across the periodic table. They are also exploring the frontier of the periodic table in their actinide chemistry programs.

The book review for June explores John Meurig Thomas’ Architects of Structural Biology, an insightful and multi-faceted exploration of the contributions of Sir Lawrence Bragg, Max Perutz, John Kendrew, and Dorothy Hodgkin and their use of X-ray crystallography and diffraction methods to study proteins.

Useful links include access to lectures marking the centenary of the birth of Sir Lawrence Bragg, featured videos and the Rigaku Oxford Diffraction user forum.

Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.