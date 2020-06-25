Adding Versatility with the New MX500 Mounting Press

After the successful introduction of the MX400 to LECO’s lineup of metallographic instruments, the series expands with the MX500. LECO’s newest mounting press has the same streamlined, automated mounting process ideal for both single- and simultaneous dual-mounting, and it adds interchangeable mold sleeves to enable multiple mold sizes with only one instrument.

The MX500 makes mounts of 50 mm by default, with optional mold sleeves for 30 mm, 40 mm, 1.25 in, and 1.50 in mounts. The sleeves are interchangeable with an included tool that makes insertion and removal fast and easy.

The MX500 maintains the slim 8-inch design of the series, which saves the user space in their lab. The simple, steel enclosure design is durable and safe, while also allowing for easy, one-handed operation. This unique construction brings a significant increase in speed due to a mold design with a low thermal mass, which provides controlled heating and considerably faster cooling with the use of water. An optional water recirculation system keeps water usage low and can be hooked up to two MX-series mounting presses simultaneously for more efficient use. The water recirculation system is designed to the same 8-inch size as the mounting press to optimize lab space. There is also a convenient standby option with selectable temperature to keep the mold cylinder warm between uses, allowing for increased throughput. An optional ventilation system also helps to keep the user’s work area clean and safe of fumes.

A 7-inch touchscreen interface with simple swipe and touch operation makes the MX500 easy to use. The firmware provides the user with unparalleled versatility as they can create customized methods. The user can save all of their parameters like heat, pressure, and cure time for optimal repeatability. LECO-developed methods are also available to get the user started. The MX500 is ideal for a wide range of applications, including, but not limited to: metal such as steel, iron, and nickel, heat treatment or coatings, and most manufacturing quality control and research and developmental needs.