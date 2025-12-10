Vitrek’s 4700 Precision High Voltage Meter is gaining recognition as the simplest deployment-ready solution for laboratories looking to achieve ISO/IEC 17025 - a compliance requirement needed for a growing number of medical device, aerospace, and energy devices worldwide.

Image Credit: Vitrek

This comes as the global test and measurement market, valued at $38.9 billion in 2024, is experiencing accelerated growth driven by compliance requirements.

With thousands of units already deployed worldwide, the 4700 is not new technology - but its relevance has never been greater. Vitrek's simple, compliance-ready approach has made the 4700 the preferred meter for laboratories that cannot afford measurement uncertainty.

The 4700 can handle the full array of needed ISO/IEC 117025 tests that would otherwise require multiple devices. Also, unlike traditional high voltage meters requiring expensive external calibration, the 4700 includes ISO 17025-accredited certification out-of-the-box, eliminating $800-$1,500 in initial compliance costs and significantly reducing audit prep time.

“Standard equipment voltage ranges have increased in many industries andISO 17025 compliance has shifted from 'nice to have' to 'business critical' in just 18 months," said Bryan Withers, Vitrek’s VP of Engineering. "The 4700 transforms compliance from a $2,000 initial cost into a competitive advantage while delivering the unmatched 0.03 % accuracy that precision-critical applications demand.

Vitrek's trusted 4700 Precision High Voltage Meter fits a growing sweet spot as calibration laboratories and compliance-focused manufacturers respond to the need to address supply voltages that typical voltage meters are unable to measure. Traditional approaches to achieving ISO 17025 compliance for high voltage measurement typically require:

Initial Integration with Companion Devices: 8-16 hrs by specialized engineers

System uncertainty analysis: Requiring dedicated expertise

External calibration: $800-$1,500 per device(s) Adoption delay: 2-4 weeks-- calibration and transit



“Recent adopters have reported a 60-80 % reduction in initial compliance prep time,” added Withers.

The Vitrek 4700 is widely deployed in labs and manufacturing test environments where high-voltage measurement precision is mission critical. Industry analysts note that ISO 17025 requirements will become universal across all safety-critical sectors within 3-5 years, making early adoption a strategic advantage for forward-thinking organizations.