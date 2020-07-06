UV-Visible-NIR Polarization Spectroscopy of Microscopic Samples

CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis solutions, is proud to announce the addition of UV-visible-NIR polarization microscope spectroscopy capabilities to CRAIC microspectrophotometers. This unique feature is offered as a package that allows the user to measure polarization spectra in either transmission or reflectance modes. With the ability to measure polarization microspectra™ in the ultraviolet, visible and near infrared regions, the UV-visible-NIR polarization package represents a powerful new tool for both materials science and biological research.

“The UV-visible-NIR polarization package adds a powerful and unique feature set to CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers. Now our customers are able to measure the polarization spectra of samples across the UV, visible and NIR spectral range” says Dr. Paul Martin, president of CRAIC Technologies. “Our engineers worked with our customers to create a flexible package that allows one to measure the polarization spectra of micron scale sample areas in both transmission and reflectance. This allows for maximum versatility in experimental microspectroscopy.”

CRAIC Technology’s polarization package consists of optics and hardware designed to be added to CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers. As such, it can used to measure the polarization spectra in both transmission and incident illumination modes. Uniquely, the optics are designed to operate in the spectral range from the ultraviolet through to the near infrared regions. Simple to use, the package offers a powerful, additional capability to CRAIC microspectrophotometers.

For more information on the UV-visible-NIR polarization package and CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers, visit www.microspectra.com.

Source: http://www.microspectra.com/