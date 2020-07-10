Posted in | Materials Processing | Materials Analysis

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology Releases PTIQ: Intelligent Control Software

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology, a leading provider of plasma and ion beam processing equipment has today launched PTIQ, a new range of control software for their leading-edge plasma processing systems.

Frazer Anderson, Innovation and Solutions Director, Plasma Technology, comments: “The PTIQ software has been designed to deliver an exceptional level of responsive system control, reliability and repeatability for our customers. It will optimise their process performance whether that be in the Lab or Fab. We recognise our R&D and high-volume manufacturing (HVM) customers have distinct requirements, and PTIQ caters for that with different levels of software.”

Frazer continues: “PTIQ is SEMI E95 compliant to facilitate rapid, error free process setup and provides automated daily, weekly and monthly checks to optimise uptime which is paramount for our HVM customers. It also assists enhanced yield through fingerprinting and chamber matching and features a flexible batch scheduler allowing throughput optimisation. It is customisable for error free, multiuser operation in any cleanroom environment which we know will be of great benefit to our customers at research facilities. We have also included a recipe editor that matches Oxford Instruments process datasheets for easy, error free transfer of recipes.

The revolutionary software is now available on new system purchases, and as an upgrade for existing customers with PlasmaPro® or Plasmalab® systems.

Dean Furlong, Customer Service Director, Plasma Technology states: “Our systems have a long lifetime, and we want our existing customers to benefit from this new software to optimise operational and process performance with their existing equipment. The upgrade options are available immediately for PlasmaPro and Plasmalab systems, including the ability to transfer recipes.”

To find out more about PTIQ please visit https://plasma.oxinst.com/ptiq

Source: https://plasma.oxinst.com/

