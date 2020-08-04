Posted in | Business | Design and Innovation | New Product

Two New Additions to Surface Metrology Product Line

Continuing a tradition of product innovation and greater acceptance in the surface metrology industry, Polytec proudly announces the introduction of new 3D optical profiler products. The latest additions to the TopMap family are the Micro.View and Micro.View +. These leading-edge optical profilers will be ideal for measuring roughness, texture, waviness, step heights and other surface parameter.

For decades, the stylus profiler has been the mainstay in evaluating the fine surface characteristics such as roughness, texture and/or waviness. For applications where a more complete view of the surface is required or those where a stylus’ contact is not desirable, non-contact technologies that utilize white light interferometry have been widely accepted. In addition to high (sub nm) vertical resolution, the deterministic technology is capable of measuring rough, smooth, reflective, dull and transparent surfaces.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the non-contact aspect is compatible with most material types such as, metals, plastics, ceramic, fabrics, optics, etc. In addition to providing numerical output (Ra, Sa, Sq, and several more) using a 3D solution can truly create visually intuitive plots that can be used to quickly diagnose manufacturing issues and manage process bottlenecks effectively. The Polytec patented Environmental Compensation Technology (ECT) in addition to advanced features that help with automating part focus, results logging and greatly enhance ease-of-use make these new solutions ideal in lab settings or out on the shop floor.

For over 50 years, Polytec, has offered optical measurement solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, biomedical, micro- and nanotechnology, mechanical engineering, production testing and other markets with the goal to enable its customers’ innovation and technological leadership.

Source: http://www.polytec.com/us/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Polytec. (2020, August 04). Two New Additions to Surface Metrology Product Line. AZoM. Retrieved on August 05, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54367.

  • MLA

    Polytec. "Two New Additions to Surface Metrology Product Line". AZoM. 05 August 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54367>.

  • Chicago

    Polytec. "Two New Additions to Surface Metrology Product Line". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54367. (accessed August 05, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Polytec. 2020. Two New Additions to Surface Metrology Product Line. AZoM, viewed 05 August 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54367.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Capabilities of Next-Generation Spectrophotometers

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Robert Keighley, senior staff scientist at SHIMADZU, about spectrophotometer, and the capabilities of the next-generation models available on the market.

Capabilities of Next-Generation Spectrophotometers

Membership Benefits of The American Ceramic Society

In this interview, AZoM talks to Eileen De Guire, director of technical content and communications at The American Ceramic Society, about the resources The American Ceramic Society offers its members.

Membership Benefits of The American Ceramic Society

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »