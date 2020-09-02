See What You’ve Been Missing at the GCxGC Virtual Symposium

From September 14 to 18, join LECO for our first GCxGC virtual symposium. The week-long symposium features presentations from key opinion leaders across the entire field of gas chromatography and mass spectrometry, such as Paulina Piotrowski from NIST and Jef Focant from the University of Liège.

Each day has a different topic of focus, with a roundtable discussion at the end of the day including an Amazon gift card giveaway for participants.

  • Monday: General GCxGC
  • Tuesday: Petroleum and Fuel
  • Wednesday: Metabolomics
  • Thursday: Safety and Security
  • Friday: Environmental

Join us all five days, or pick only the presentations that interest you. See the agenda and register today at our website, https://info.leco.com/gcxgc-symp-2020-reg.

