Misa – A New, Portable Food Analysis System

Metrohm is proud to announce the launch of the Misa – its first handheld solution to detect and identify trace level food contamination in the field. Misa overcomes the complexity of food samples to deliver results in just a few seconds, helping quickly identify threats to food safety.

Misa is Metrohm’s newest Raman spectrometer that detects trace contaminants in even the most complex food samples.

Applications for Misa range from prohibited dyes used in brightly colored candies to pesticide residues on fruits and vegetables, and from illicit pharmaceuticals mimicking traditional herbal medicines to the additives that enhance apparent protein levels in diluted milk.

The Technology Behind Misa: Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS)

The problem of food contamination can be addressed with complex analytical laboratory techniques such as GC-MS and HPLC; but time, skill, and cost requirements limit their usage to the confines of well-equipped laboratories. Food analysis with Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) is fast, convenient, and inexpensive. SERS combines nanotechnology with Raman spectroscopy to enable trace detection of contaminant molecules.

Misa Benefits at a Glance