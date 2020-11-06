Food, Flavor, and Aroma Forum

Finding the sources of off-flavors is easier than ever with LECO technology. Join industry experts for a free, one-day, virtual event focusing on some of the latest advancements in the field of food and aromas.

Image Credit: Aleksandr Talancev/Shutterstock.com

The forum begins at 11:00 AM EST (UTC−05:00) on November 19. All presentations are approximately 30 minutes long, with a roundtable discussion at the end of the day including an Amazon gift card giveaway for participants. Topics include:

Towards an Even Better Tasting Veggie Burger: Untargeted GCxGC-MS Data Interpretation

Presented by:

Hans-Gerd Janssen, Science Leader Unilever Research, Professor Recognition-based Analytic Chemistry at Wageningen University & Research

Ed Rosing, Analytical Flavour Scientist at Unilever R&D Vlaardingen

Presented by:

Ray Marsili, Analytical Flavor Chemist/Company Owner, Marsili Consulting Group

Presented by:

Marlene Moskowitz, Senior Scientist, McCormick & Company

Registration for the webinars is available now at: https://info.leco.com/food-and-aroma





About LECO Corporation

For over 80 years, industries around the world have trusted LECO to deliver technologically advanced products and solutions. Today’s technologies for separation science reflect LECO’s commitment to understanding your lab’s challenges and providing solutions that can investigate highly complex samples while streamlining your analysis. LECO instruments offer unparalleled separation, accuracy, resolving power, deconvolution, and speed to increase your lab's productivity using GC-TOFMS, GCxGC, GCxGC-TOFMS, and high-resolution GC- and GCxGC-TOFMS. For more information, please visit www.leco.com