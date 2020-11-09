Rigaku Analytical Devices to Participate in Virtual ASNT Annual Conference

Wilmington, MA – November 9, 2020 – Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld laser-based technology will showcase its handheld KT 100 Series of metal alloy analyzers at the virtual American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) ASNT 2020 Annual Conference being held November 9 - 12, 2020.

Rigaku KT-100 Handheld LIBS Spectrometer

The virtual ASNT Annual Conference provides an online connection to the NDT community around the globe. Attendees have the ability to explore a virtual exhibit hall, chat live with other NDT professionals, watch technical sessions by top industry speakers, and learn about the latest development in the NDT industry. The Rigaku KT-100 Series of handheld laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) metal analyzers provide on-the-spot identification of a variety of alloy grades. The KT-100 Basic analyzer is a new, cost effective solution for accurate alloy identification for quality assurance of alloy groups, such as stainless steels, low alloy steels, nick alloys, and cobalt alloys. While the award-winning KT-100S spectrometer provides analysis of these same alloy groups, with the added capabilities to identify aluminum, titanium, and copper alloys, the KT Series of LIBS analyzers offer unique auto surface preparation with its DrillDown™ feature and is considerably smaller and lighter than other handheld LIBS analyzers currently available. Another major benefit to the user is that, because the KT-100 Series of handheld LIBS analyzers utilizes a laser excitation source, there are minimal to no regulatory licensing requirements.



The KT-100 portfolio is designed to provide the ideal analytical tools for use in fabrication shops, plant environments and scrap metal yards, as evident by their MIL-STD 810G drop-test certification and IP54 dust protection rating. Manufacturers now have the ability to provide on-site certification of verification of outgoing material, as well as confirm or re-establish chain of custody of mislabelled components.



In addition, Rigaku's U.S. distribution partner – Metals Analysis Group (MAG) - will include a special offer for access to free API 578 training.

