Product Launch – Raptor Photonics Ninox 640 SU InGaAs based Camera

Quantum Design UK and Ireland are pleased to announce that Raptor Photonics has launched the Ninox 640 SU, a vacuum cooled InGaAs based camera with a 640×512 sensor with a 15µm x 15µm pixel pitch for the highest spatial resolution.

The Ninox 640SU is vacuum cooled to -80°C for ultra-long exposures of up to 5 minutes. Its ultra-low dark current and read-noise result in the best “scientific” SWIR camera on the market today. It is the perfect camera for staring applications in SWIR wavelengths (from 900nm – 1700nm) including NIR-II In-Vivo Imaging, Fluorescence Imaging, and Astronomy.

Key Features