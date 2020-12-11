Product Launch – Raptor Photonics Ninox 640 SU InGaAs based Camera

Quantum Design UK and Ireland are pleased to announce that Raptor Photonics has launched the Ninox 640 SU, a vacuum cooled InGaAs based camera with a 640×512 sensor with a 15µm x 15µm pixel pitch for the highest spatial resolution.
The Ninox 640SU is vacuum cooled to -80°C for ultra-long exposures of up to 5 minutes. Its ultra-low dark current and read-noise result in the best “scientific” SWIR camera on the market today. It is the perfect camera for staring applications in SWIR wavelengths (from 900nm – 1700nm) including NIR-II In-Vivo Imaging, Fluorescence Imaging, and Astronomy.
Key Features
- Vacuum cooled to -80°C Enables ultra-long exposure times
- Ultra-low dark current and read-noise Resulting in the highest sensitivity SWIR camera on the market
- 15μm x 15μm pixel pitch Enables the highest spatial resolution
- PentaVac Vacuum Technology Guaranteed protection and integrity of sensor