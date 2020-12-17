The December Edition of The Crystallography Times Newsletter is Online

December 17, 2020 – The Woodlands, Texas. The December edition of Crystallography Times from Rigaku Corporation is now available on the company’s global website. Crystallography Times is an electronic newsletter published by Rigaku. It serves the X-ray analysis community by presenting current news and research, focusing on single-crystal X-ray diffraction.

Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy Flow workflow automation system

The featured product for December is the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy Flow intelligent workflow automation system. Designed to enhance productivity and enable unattended data acquisition, it can facilitate a standardized workflow to the research environment when configured with the XtaLAB Synergy-S, XtaLAB Synergy-R, or XtaLAB Synergy-DW X-ray diffractometers, and is positioned to be the ideal solution for social distancing and remote access research.

Michael J. Katz, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, is the “Researcher in the Spotlight” for the month. The Katz research program focuses on the synthesis, properties, and applications of porous materials. They seek to enhance understanding of how the size, shape, and functionality of unused space relates to the utility of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in various material properties.

The book review in the current issue relates to the importance of vaccinations in the context of the current COVID-19 global pandemic. Described as an essential companion to inform conversations with family and friends, Anti-vaxxers: How to Challenge a Misinformed Movement by Jonathan M. Berman addresses both vaccination science and those who choose not to accept it.

Featured links in the newsletter offer additional helpful COVID-19 resources, highlighting both the current statistics projections by country and the latest indoor safety guidelines.

Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.