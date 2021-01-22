The January Edition of Rigaku's Crystallography Times Newsletter is Online

Crystallography Times vol. 13, No. 1, focusing on single crystal X-ray diffraction, is available from the Rigaku global website.

January 22, 2021 – The Woodlands, Texas. The January edition of Crystallography Times from Rigaku Corporation is now available on the company’s global website. Crystallography Times is an electronic newsletter published by Rigaku. It serves the X-ray analysis community by presenting current news and research, focusing on single crystal X-ray diffraction. The latest issue highlights several noteworthy crystallography papers from researchers around the world.

The product spotlight presents the Rigaku XtaLab Synergy-S single crystal X-ray diffractometer. A fast and agile single crystal X-ray diffractometer for small molecule 3D structure analysis, the system operates in either a single or dual source configuration.

Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-S single or dual microfocus X-ray diffractometer

Michael Shatruk from Florida State University is the “Researcher in the Spotlight” for the month. Research in the Shatruk group focuses on inorganic and organic materials chemistry, working in the area of advanced functional materials.



The book review for January assesses Editing Humanity: The CRISPR Revolution and the New Era of Genome Editing by Kevin Davies, a book about the history of gene editing and genetic manipulation, and the ethical and moral implications of such work.



The January edition also highlights a video featuring the 2020 Nobel Lecture on the CRISPR method for genome editing from Dr. Jennifer Doudna, professor of chemistry, biochemistry and molecular biology at University of California, Berkeley. Another video illustrates how an anti-tuberculosis drug stops adenosine triphosphate (ATP) synthesis, which could aid efforts to improve therapeutic options for the disease.



A calendar of celestial events from the New York Times, the Crystallographic Open Database and a hypertext book of crystallographic space group diagrams and tables are also presented in the Useful Links section.



Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe