ELTRA – 40 Years of Innovation and Precision in Elemental Analysis

The development of the first carbon and sulfur analyzer in 1981 marked the beginning of ELTRA's success story 40 years ago. From day one, the focus was on the design of analyzers for the precise determination of C, H, N, O, S element concentrations in solids.

Over the years, the product portfolio was further expanded and refined, for example by adding thermogravimetric analyzers. In 2012, ELTRA became part of the VERDER Group and was integrated into the Scientific Division, which is home to renowned companies from the laboratory & analytical sector, including Retsch and Microtrac. Under the new management, substantial investments were made in new products and services for C/H/N/O/S elemental analysis and macro thermogravimetry.

ELTRA’s goal has always been to design combustion analyzers which are characterized not only by high precision and detection sensitivity but are also robust enough to provide reliable measurement results under rough conditions. The new generation of ELEMENTRAC analyzers impressively combines this claim with state-of-the-art technology and ease-of-use.



