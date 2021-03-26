Thermo Fisher Scientific to Host the “Science for Sustainability Symposia.” April 2021.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about the sustainable use of raw materials in a way that conserves resources and protects the climate.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to hold the “Science for Sustainability Symposia” virtually on April 2021, on the LabRoots platform. It is a chance to learn about the latest innovations in sustainable materials and environmental research.

Thermo Fisher’s “Science for Sustainability Symposia” will include information on:

Microplastic contaminants

Bio-friendly alternatives to environmentally harmful materials

Research into alternative energy resources and recycling

Series 1: Global Microplastics Symposium, April 13, 2021 - April 15, 2021

Hear from analytical experts as they review the challenges associated with identifying and quantifying contaminants, like plastics in the environment. Additionally, learn the best methods to provide meaningful data and important insights on studying the microplastics in different geo-environment and different sample matrices.

Thermo Fisher will also host a panel discussion where you can engage with experts looking into assessing risks and developing regulations for microplastics.

To register for the event, and view the agenda and speakers, click here.

Series 2: Biomaterials & Recycling Symposium, Apr 27 - 28, 2021

In this series, technical experts discuss how material characterization techniques have helped enabling research on recycling materials such as plastics, and on the manufacturing and characterization of innovative materials with sustainable properties such as biopolymers.

To register for the event, and view the agenda and speakers, click here.

