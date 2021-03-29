Wasatch Photonics Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Logan, UT Facility

LOGAN, UTAH – March 22, 2021 – Wasatch Photonics, a manufacturer of optical diffraction gratings, is proud to announce the achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Logan, Utah facility. Receiving this accreditation demonstrates Wasatch Photonics’ ongoing commitment to quality and continuous improvement through an effective quality management system, a journey that began with certification of its sister site in Morrisville, NC in 2017.

Wasatch Photonics’ Logan, Utah facility was audited by Advantage International Registrar, Inc. and were presented with their certificate on March 15, 2021. The facility manufactures volume phase holographic (VPH) diffraction gratings used for spectroscopy, optical coherence tomography (OCT), astronomy, laser pulse compression, and research. The company is the owner of numerous patents based on its holographic grating technology, and has been manufacturing diffraction gratings since 2002.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It guides companies in developing a quality management system that aligns quality with their global business strategy. It places a focus on evidence-based decision-making and accountability across all organizational processes to improve communications, operating efficiency, customer focus, and employee engagement. This enables companies to operate more effectively on several different levels to provide high levels of customer satisfaction and drives continuous improvement.

“Technology is only as good as the quality system and team behind it,” said Dr. David Creasey, CEO of Wasatch Photonics. “Our customers have deployed our diffraction gratings in critical medical, manufacturing, and security systems around the world. They’re at the forefront of science in leading astronomical observatories and labs around the world, and on the Mars rover. Achievement of ISO certification in Logan demonstrates our commitment to a consistently high standard of quality in every aspect of how we run our company and support those needs. It formalizes and gives structure to our core value of putting customers at the heart of everything we do.”

Wasatch Photonics’ Morrisville, NC facility has been certified for the design and manufacture of spectrometers and optical imaging equipment since November 13, 2017, and is audited yearly for conformance to ISO 9001:2015 standards. Accreditation of the Logan, Utah facility completes the standardization of the company’s quality management system across all facilities and functions within the company.

View the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for Logan, UT (diffraction gratings)

View the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for Morrisville, NC (spectrometers & OCT)

About Wasatch Photonics

Founded in 2002, Wasatch Photonics designs, manufactures and markets high efficiency volume phase holographic (VPH) gratings for pulse compression, astronomy, spectral imaging, and optical coherence tomography (OCT). The company also offers high-sensitivity compact spectrometers and systems for Raman, fluorescence, and UV/VIS/NIR spectroscopy based on its own patented VPH gratings, as well spectrometers and systems for OCT. Our high-performance VPH gratings, spectrometers, and systems are used in research labs around the world. We also work extensively with OEM partners spanning a diverse range of industries, including defense and security, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical, energy, education, computer, and electronics sectors. To learn more about us, please visit www.wasatchphotonics.com.