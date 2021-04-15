Posted in | Chemistry

Free Webinar on 6th May 2021 New ASTM D6304 – Improved Water Content Determination in Lubricants and Other Petroleum Products

New ASTM D6304 – improved water content determination in lubricants and other petroleum products

Water content in lubricants and other petrochemical products is a critical parameter that has to be closely monitored all along the value chain. In a free webinar on May 6, 2021 in association with Petro Industry News, Michael Margreth, Senior Product Specialist Titration at Metrohm International Headquarters, will explain the straightforward determination of moisture in petroleum samples by coulometric Karl Fischer titration according to the 3 procedures outlined in ASTM Method D6304. A comparison is given which is the most suitable for various types of lubricant and petroleum samples.

The webinar takes place on May 6th

Coulometric Karl Fischer titration is the preferred method for water content determination in lubricants and other petrochemical matrices. It is specific for water, highly sensitive (detection limits in the µg/L range) and can be easily automated for high-throughput analysis. Key learnings of the webinar:

  • Get to know the working principle of coulometric Karl Fischer titration
  • Find the suitable procedure for your sample
  • Understand the advantages of the Karl Fischer oven method as per ASTM D6304
  • Avoid side reactions with the Karl Fischer oven method
  • Learn about automation possibilities

