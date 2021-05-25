Posted in | Business

Getting to grips with granulation: a new eBook from Freeman Technology

A new eBook from Freeman Technology, a Micromeritics company and global leader in powder characterisation, explores the application of powder flow measurements for monitoring and optimising granulation processes.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Freeman Technology – Powder Flow Testing for Granulation Processes

Granulation is a vital unit operation for many industries, notably the pharmaceutical sector, but endpoint detection and scale-up remain a challenge. ‘Powder Flow Testing for Granulation Processes’ focuses on the value of bulk powder characterisation within this context, notably dynamic powder testing, and includes a number of experimental studies highlighting the benefits it delivers. This latest addition to the Freeman literature library will be of interest to any scientist or engineer looking to apply granulation more efficiently, to manufacture products with the characteristics required for commercial success.

“Granulation underpins the performance of many commercial products, including foods, fertilisers and detergents,” said Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology, “and important intermediates such as pharmaceutical tableting blends. However, optimisation remains a challenge for many powder processors. A defining distinction of dynamic testing is that it characterises granules via properties that correlate directly with performance, for example in a tablet press. It can therefore be used to set granule specifications that are independent of scale. This is an important benefit when it comes to scale-up and commercialisation.

Containing a wealth of information and presented in an easy-to-digest format, the new eBook includes:

  • A discussion of motivations for granulation and how they affect which properties are most relevant for process monitoring.
  • A review of alternative testing techniques for characterising granules, their strengths and limitations.
  • Experimental studies highlighting the value of multi-faceted powder characterisation based on dynamic, shear and bulk powder property measurement.

We’re delighted to add this new eBook to our library and share the expertise we’ve developed in this vital area,” said Mr Clayton. “We know that customers value our expanding range of eBooks for their detailed and comprehensive coverage in key areas. We hope the latest addition will be of considerable value to anyone facing a granulation challenge.”

Download a complimentary copy of Powder Testing for Granulation here – https://www.freemantech.co.uk/learn/ebooks

Freeman Technology and Powder Rheometer are registered trademarks of Freeman Technology Ltd.

