Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma System

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Henniker Plasma, the UK's leading manufacturer of plasma treatment systems, has announced the launch of Nova, a new advanced benchtop plasma system that brings industrial-grade process control to the research and development environment.

Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma System. Image Credit: Henniker Plasma

Solving the Scale-Up Challenge

Related Stories

In R&D environments, reliable process transfer to production can be limited by the control capabilities of smaller plasma systems. Nova eliminates this barrier by delivering the same automation logic, process parameters, and data recording features found in Henniker's large-scale systems.

This consistency enables researchers and engineers to develop, test, and validate plasma treatment processes in-house, with complete confidence that results will translate directly to production.

"The Nova represents the next step in bringing industrial plasma precision to the laboratory," said Terry, Managing Director at Henniker Plasma. "It allows R&D teams to innovate and refine their plasma processes with the same control logic and automation used in production environments - ensuring faster development cycles and a seamless route to scale-up."

Benefits at a Glance

  • Compact benchtop design with large-system control capability
  • Automated, recipe-driven operation via industrial PLC
  • Compatible with a wide range of gases and materials
  • Ideal bridge between R&D, pilot production, and full-scale Nebula systems

Compact, Automated, and Scalable

The Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma combines PLC automation, recipe-driven control, and data traceability derived from Henniker's large-format Nebula production systems, all within a compact footprint.

The Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma delivers industrial-grade plasma capability in a compact format. Combining PLC automation, recipe-driven control, and optional CoatX nano-coating platform, Nova enables R&D teams to develop and validate surface treatment processes with full scalability to Henniker's Nebula production systems.

Source:

Henniker Plasma

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Henniker Plasma. (2025, December 09). Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma System. AZoM. Retrieved on December 11, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65093.

  • MLA

    Henniker Plasma. "Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma System". AZoM. 11 December 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65093>.

  • Chicago

    Henniker Plasma. "Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma System". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65093. (accessed December 11, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Henniker Plasma. 2025. Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma System. AZoM, viewed 11 December 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65093.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Editorial Highlights

Ceramics: Oxides vs Nitrides

Ceramics: Oxides vs Nitrides

Understanding ceramics: their types, properties, and applications in industry, highlighting the advantages of ceramic coatings and their role in technology.

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback