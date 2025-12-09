Henniker Plasma, the UK's leading manufacturer of plasma treatment systems, has announced the launch of Nova, a new advanced benchtop plasma system that brings industrial-grade process control to the research and development environment.

Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma System. Image Credit: Henniker Plasma

Solving the Scale-Up Challenge

In R&D environments, reliable process transfer to production can be limited by the control capabilities of smaller plasma systems. Nova eliminates this barrier by delivering the same automation logic, process parameters, and data recording features found in Henniker's large-scale systems.

This consistency enables researchers and engineers to develop, test, and validate plasma treatment processes in-house, with complete confidence that results will translate directly to production.

"The Nova represents the next step in bringing industrial plasma precision to the laboratory," said Terry, Managing Director at Henniker Plasma. "It allows R&D teams to innovate and refine their plasma processes with the same control logic and automation used in production environments - ensuring faster development cycles and a seamless route to scale-up."

Benefits at a Glance

Compact benchtop design with large-system control capability

benchtop design with large-system control capability Automated , recipe-driven operation via industrial PLC

, recipe-driven operation via industrial PLC Compatible with a wide range of gases and materials

with a wide range of gases and materials Ideal bridge between R&D, pilot production, and full-scale Nebula systems

Compact, Automated, and Scalable

The Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma combines PLC automation, recipe-driven control, and data traceability derived from Henniker's large-format Nebula production systems, all within a compact footprint.

The Nova Advanced Benchtop Plasma delivers industrial-grade plasma capability in a compact format. Combining PLC automation, recipe-driven control, and optional CoatX nano-coating platform, Nova enables R&D teams to develop and validate surface treatment processes with full scalability to Henniker's Nebula production systems.