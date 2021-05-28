Noble metal pricing continues to climb exponentially, causing thermocouples to become more and more expensive. The 3R program has been developed to ensure customers are getting the longest life possible out of each thermocouple, potentially saving you thousands of dollars per year!

Thermocouple options: Repair, Recalibrate, Replace. The furnace pictured has both the control and overtemperature protection thermocouples shown

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Deltech Furnaces

Wh​​​​​​​at is​​​​​​​ 3R?

Repair – Send over your broken thermocouples and they will repair them.

Recalibrate – After repair, they recalibrate the thermocouples to ASTM 220-13 standards. A calibration sticker will be applied to the thermocouple and a certificate provided.

Recycle – If the thermocouple is out of calibration, they will recycle the thermocouple and discount the purchase of a new thermocouple the amount of the scrap metal. Alternatively, they will send the thermocouple back if you choose to continue using it.

