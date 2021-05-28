Posted in | New Product

Thermocouple options: Repair, Recalibrate, Replace

Noble metal pricing continues to climb exponentially, causing thermocouples to become more and more expensive. The 3R program has been developed to ensure customers are getting the longest life possible out of each thermocouple, potentially saving you thousands of dollars per year!

Thermocouple options: Repair, Recalibrate, Replace. The furnace pictured has both the control and overtemperature protection thermocouples shown

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Deltech Furnaces

Wh​​​​​​​at is​​​​​​​ 3R?

Repair – Send over your broken thermocouples and they will repair them.

Recalibrate – After repair, they recalibrate the thermocouples to ASTM 220-13 standards. A calibration sticker will be applied to the thermocouple and a certificate provided.

Recycle – If the thermocouple is out of calibration, they will recycle the thermocouple and discount the purchase of a new thermocouple the amount of the scrap metal. Alternatively, they will send the thermocouple back if you choose to continue using it.

Find out more here

 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Deltech, Inc. (2021, May 28). Thermocouple options: Repair, Recalibrate, Replace. AZoM. Retrieved on May 28, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56198.

  • MLA

    Deltech, Inc. "Thermocouple options: Repair, Recalibrate, Replace". AZoM. 28 May 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56198>.

  • Chicago

    Deltech, Inc. "Thermocouple options: Repair, Recalibrate, Replace". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56198. (accessed May 28, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Deltech, Inc. 2021. Thermocouple options: Repair, Recalibrate, Replace. AZoM, viewed 28 May 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56198.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Potential of NMR For Lithium Characterisation

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Juan Araneda, Head of Application Chemistry at Nanalysis, about the increasing use and utility of NMR and how it can help with Lithium deposit analysis.

The Potential of NMR For Lithium Characterisation
The GDS850 Glow Discharge Spectrometer

The GDS850 Glow Discharge Spectrometer

The GDS850 glow discharge spectrometer from Leco allows for the bulk analysis of various metallurgical materials. It also provides for quantitative depth profiling of said materials. With a range of 120-800 nm, it is extraordinarily versatile.

From LECO Corporation

More Content from Deltech, Inc

See all content from Deltech, Inc