Verder Scientific Acquires Mager Scientific, US Distributor of Metallographic and Hardness Testing Equipment

Verder Scientific has formally agreed to acquire all shares of the US company Mager Scientific Inc.

Verder Scientific is a division of the Verder Group, a family-owned group of companies already deeply engaged and well reputed in the global development, manufacturing and distribution of products and services of state-of-the-art scientific applications. Verder Scientific is looking for strategic investments, creating stable, highly competitive instrument business companies focusing on niche markets.

Mager Scientific is the distributor of metallographic and hardness testing equipment in the USA and represents the QATM product lines for metallographic preparation and hardness testing since 2005. The acquisition is therefore based on a long-standing successful cooperation between the two companies and will greatly improve Verder Scientific’s impact on the US market.

Mager Scientific has an excellent reputation for providing customers with the full range of material testing solutions and consumables. In addition to comprehensive product & application know-how, Mager Scientific will provide Verder Scientific with direct access to this important customer segment.

For Verder Scientific’s US entity, managing all other brands in North America, the acquisition of Mager Scientific provides a perfect opportunity to merge sales channels and benefit from each other’s contacts. QATM will gain direct access to their US customer base to guarantee perfect customer service.



Verder Scientific Inc. is based in Newtown, PA. Together with the Mager business, Verder Scientific US will become a major player in the distribution of quality control equipment, with annual sales of approx. $35 million. The new setup will allow Verder Scientific to close more strategic deals with key accounts in the world’s largest economy and to fully exploit the synergies between the brands.

