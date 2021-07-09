CRAIC Technologies, the world leading innovator of microanalysis solutions, is proud to announce 5D Hyperspectral Mapping™ (5DM™) capabilities for its UV-visible-NIR and Raman microspectrometers.

5D Hyperspectral Mapping with Microscopic Spatial Resolution. Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

5DM™ gives CRAIC microspectrometer users the ability to map the spectral responses across of surfaces of their samples by point scanning. With microscopic spatial resolution between each point, high resolution maps may be created representing all three dimensions, the two axes of the spectra and of time. These represent the five dimensions, hence the 5D Hyperspectral Mapping™ name.

“CRAIC Technologies has worked to develop the 5D Hyperspectral Mapping ™ package because of customer requests. Our customers wanted the ability to automatically survey and characterize the entire surface of samples by their spectral characteristics. They also wanted a high spatial resolution” states Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. “The 5DM™ package does just that. It allows you to collect spectral data from thousands of points with a user defined mapping pattern. And because our customers deal with so many different types of microspectroscopy, we gave 5DM™ the ability to map many types of spectra including UV-visible-NIR, emission and Raman microspectra™ all with the same tool. Film thickness mapping can also be done with this software.”

5D Hyperspectral Mapping ™ is a plug-in software module used with CRAIC Technologies Lambdafire™ microspectrometer software. When employed with CRAIC Technologies microspectrometers equipped with programmable stages, 5DM™ allows the user to automatically take spectral measurements with user-defined mapping patterns that reach to the movement limits of the stage itself. With the ability to measure up to a million points, high definition maps of the spectral response of the surface of a sample may be generated. And because of the flexibility and power of the software, the maps may be from transmission, absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence, luminescence and even polarization data. Raman spectral responses may even be collected and mapped when used with CRAIC Technologies Apollo™ Raman microspectrometers. Film thickness maps and kinetic maps can also be generated by 5DM™. This gives even more power to the scientist and engineer to study the entire surface of their samples by several different methods and in the highest level of detail.

