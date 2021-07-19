Ambrell Works with Customers to Meet Green Targets

inTEST Corporation, a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that its Ambrell division has launched an initiative to assist customers with their respective ESG (environmental, social, and governance) related carbon neutrality goals. In alignment with global sustainability goals, Ambrell’s induction heating systems provide zero emission solutions.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Ambrell

Ambrell has also released an Energy Savings Calculator (“Calculator”) (http://green-energy.ambrell.com/) and corresponding documentation which will enable customers to make more effective carbon decisions through the use of Ambrell’s products. The Calculator will educate users of industrial heating systems on the ESG related sustainability and green benefits of induction heating by identifying the energy consumption and CO 2 production of various industrial heating methods vs. that of induction heating. “Induction is a highly efficient method of heating, and our systems produce zero emission,” noted Scott Nolen, VP and Ambrell General Manager. “Not only is induction heating better for the environment, it also improves the overall safety of the workplace by eliminating local flame emissions and reducing high temperature surfaces.”

With the industrial sector responsible for about one-third of all U.S. primary energy use, and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, industrial heating solutions must be optimized with lower emissions in order to better achieve decarbonization goals. Precision induction heating is unique in that it uses only electricity to create heat in a component. This highly efficient method of heating focuses the energy on the part being heated with limited losses. When compared to gas heating, induction can prevent a significant amount of CO 2 from being created. In some cases, this is the equivalent to dozens of cars being removed from the road.

Ambrell is not only a leader in providing induction heating systems but also specializes in the application of induction heating into an overall process. By using world class induction labs located around the world, Ambrell can find the ideal solution for industrial heating needs that optimize both energy and operational efficiency. Ambrell’s Applications Laboratory has long been considered the gold standard in the induction heating market. Providing state-of-the-art laboratory equipment to deliver innovative and effective heating solutions for the most challenging applications, Ambrell operates induction heating labs in the USA & Europe. Customers turn to Ambrell to explore the precision induction heating solutions required to solve their unique heating challenges. Ambrell also supports numerous global partners that can provide local lab investigations under their guidance.

The United Nations has outlined several sustainability goals, which Ambrell’s induction heating solutions are in alignment with.

Goal 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production: Ambrell’s induction heating solutions increase energy efficiency and reduce pollution, thus helping manufacturers achieve this sustainability goal. At its facility in Rochester, NY, Ambrell has implemented energy efficient and motion sensing lighting, programmable thermostats, and participates in presorted recycling to reduce waste.

Goal 13 – Climate Action: Induction heating replaces inefficient and sometimes pollution-laden solutions like torches/flame and gas ovens, which benefits the environment. This is in alignment with a “Green Transition” and “Investing in More Sustainable Solutions.”

“This initiative embodies the partnership, collaboration and continued commitment to strengthen the support we provide to our global customer base,” commented Nick Grant, President and CEO of inTEST. “Decarbonization and net-zero emissions are of increasing importance, and we are committed to doing our part to provide qualitative and diagnostic tools that establish business approaches to sustainable practices. Ambrell’s induction heating can help companies and communities achieve their sustainability goals and meet their CO 2 reduction targets by reducing the environmental impact of their industrial heating solutions. We are also looking at ways to reduce inTEST’s environmental impact. We are working with customers to return for reuse wooden shipping crates, are moving from paper-based systems to online where applicable, are allowing employees to work from home where possible and are striving to operate our businesses at the highest level of energy efficiency possible.”

