High Order Intake and Promising New Products in the Current Year

The South German industrial camera manufacturer IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH was able to exceed industry expectations in the first half of 2021. Instead of the 7% increase in turnover forecast by the VDMA for the machine vision industry, the company has so far generated more than double this growth.

Image Credit: IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

The camera manufacturer from Obersulm expects consistently high growth until the end of 2021. The positive order situation and the strong development of foreign business give the camera manufacturer every reason to do so, despite the challenging procurement situation. Compared to the same period in the previous year the increase in turnover was particularly strong in North America.

The company bases its growth forecast for the VISION year 2021 primarily on the new IDS NXT cameras with artificial intelligence, as well as on the high demand in the 3D segment. New products, such as the cost-effective, industrial-grade Ensenso S, will explicitly complement the IDS product range in these areas. IDS is also expanding the uEye portfolio with new sensors and a new small C-mount housing camera – especially in the low-cost range for particularly price-sensitive and high-volume applications. On the software side, the new SDK IDS peak with many modern programming interfaces and new convenience functions promises real added value for both uEye and uEye+ users.

We are developing innovative products and platforms in order to continually set new impulses for our customers and partners with new powerful solutions. Jan Hartmann, Managing Director

By establishing its own development unit in Serbia last year, the industrial camera manufacturer has already paved the way for even more active AI research and development. "Cameras and artificial intelligence, a combination that allows IDS to reinvent itself and contribute to shaping the future." In the area of tension between increasing demand, high standards of efficiency and sustainability as well as security of supply, embedded vision solutions with AI – such as IDS NXT – are becoming more and more important.

With the online platform visionbay, IDS has now also opened a virtual marketplace for image processing with AI. There, users can access the know-how of experts in the field of artificial intelligence, get access to complete image processing solutions and thus save valuable development time.

Further information: https://en.ids-imaging.com/visionbay.html