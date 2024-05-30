IDS uEye XS Weighs Just 12 Grams and Fits Into Almost Any Application

This autofocus camera is tiny, but definitely not to be underestimated: The uEye XS from IDS Imaging Development Systems weighs just 12 grams and fits into almost any application with its size of just 26.4 x 23 x 21.7 mm. Thanks to its autofocus and 5 MP CMOS sensor, it delivers consistently sharp images and videos from a distance of just 10 cm – for example in hand-held scanners, on robotic arms or in passport photo machines. The uEye XS starter set is ideal for testing the camera. In addition to the compact USB2 camera, it includes a cable, a tripod adapter and a tripod.

Image Credit: IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

If the distance between the lens and the object is constantly changing, users benefit from industrial cameras with automatic focus. They eliminate the need for manual refocusing and ensure that objects or labels are always perfectly visible. When it comes to image quality, however, other factors are also decisive, such as natural colour reproduction and harmonious contrast.

IDS has therefore equipped the uEye XS with many other practical automatic features familiar from consumer technology. This includes white balance, exposure and gain. As a result, it delivers the best possible result in every situation. Anyone wishing to fine-tune even more precisely can adjust settings in the SDK (IDS Software Suite).

Thanks to its small size and the proven USB2 interface, the uEye XS camera is suitable as a component in embedded vision systems. It is used, for example, in medical or security applications, in transport and logistics or in kiosk systems.

Source: https://en.ids-imaging.com/