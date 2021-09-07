Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Bettersize Instruments to Release a Video Series on the Bettersizer ST in September 2021

In the world of particle sizing, Bettersize Instruments has become a pioneer for advanced analytical instruments and customer-centric solutions. To continue to provide our clients with top-notch services, Bettersize will release a series of videos on the Bettersizer ST in September 2021.

Bettersizer ST Overview | Laser Particle Size Analyzer for QC

The Bettersizer ST is one of the most easy-to-use and entry-level particle size analyzers for quality control. It is designed to ensure the final product's quality and to improve production efficiency. The Bettersizer ST video series will be released in four segments, including a promo video, a DLOS technology video, a demo, and an operation video. Lastly, we will bring our customer’s stories to share their opinion to gain valuable insight.

Bettersize Instruments will publish the video series on its official YouTube channel; the videos will also be available on Bettersize Instruments' LinkedIn page.

