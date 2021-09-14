New Materials Testing Software Puts Electronic Components Under Test

HORSHAM, USA – Lloyd Instruments, specialists in materials testing equipment, announces the launch of its NexygenPlus 4.1 materials testing software.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Lloyd Instruments

Combined with the company’s advanced LS or LD Series materials testing machines, NexygenPlus 4.1 offers a strong solution for the electronics industry where tests of keypads, electrodes, switches, cable, automotive electronic components, and more can accurately be carried out in accordance with international standards. The test solution is ideal for testing the physical properties of raw material prior to processing, and for the development of new electronics design and functionality.

NexygenPlus 4.1 – As Easy as it Gets​​​​​​​

Like its predecessor, the powerful Windows-based NexygenPlus 4.1 software can hold a vast library of pre-defined test setups. Selecting from these pre-defined test setups makes the software quick and easy to operate. It also ensures that test setup information and method integrity is kept and repeated. The user can also choose to create custom multi-stage tests for more complex or unique test requirements.

An Intuitive User Interface​​​​​​​

New to the 4.1 version of NexygenPlus is the intuitive user interface, which resembles the Microsoft Office user interface, to give its users a familiar feeling when they enter the software the first time. Additionally, the navigation has been simplified to improve the ease of use while maintaining the original advanced functionality that characterizes the popular NexygenPlus software.



​​​​Video Capture and Playback

Entire tests can be videoed and synchronized with the stress/strain data and replayed for detailed post-test analysis. A powerful optional security and audit trail module provide 100% traceability and the software provides full automation capacity for automatic testing.



A Flexible Software

NexygenPlus 4.1 interacts with Excel and Word and offers its user the possibility of automatically transferring test results directly to the organizations’ own templates without user intervention. Live graphs are available during testing, SPC data is continuously monitored, and built-in export utilities assist direct connection to LIMS systems.

​​​​​​A Complete Solution

NexygenPlus 4.1 can be purchased as an upgrade to older NexygenPlus versions, or as part of a complete solution including IQ/OQ and result calculation verification. Batch files used with previous versions of the software can be imported to NexygenPlus 4.1 so existing customers can seamlessly transition to the new version. To learn more about the solutions offered, contact Lloyd Instruments or visit www.ametektest.com.



About Lloyd Instruments

Lloyd Instruments, a brand under AMETEK Sensors, Test & Calibration (STC), offers a comprehensive range of materials testing equipment for testing medical devices, pharmaceuticals, packaging, food, springs, plastic, rubber, and metal. AMETEK STC is a part of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion. To learn more visit www.ametektest.com.



