The Technology Behind the Lake Shore Cryotronics M81 Synchronous Source Measure System’s Precise Signal Synchronisation

Quantum Design UK and Ireland (QDUKI) are excited to be taking customer orders for the new modular Lake Shore Cryotronics MeasureReady™ M81-SSM synchronous source measure system. Available exclusively through QDUKI in the UK and Ireland. A unique, modular low-level measurement system that simplifies the setup and operation of complex material or device characterisation operations.

One of the most distinctive features of the M81 is its patent-pending MeasureSync™ signal synchronisation technology. This real-time sampling architecture enables simultaneous source module update and measure module sampling timing across all channels, regardless of signal types for frequencies up to 100 kHz. QDUKI have published information regarding this technology in a new article.

These combined capabilities make the M81‑SSM a superior solution for characterising several test structures, including nanostructures, single- and multilayer atomic structures, MEMs, quantum structures, organic semiconductors, and superconducting materials at a fixed, regular time interval, or a burst of high-speed collection. This combination of an analogue interface to the distributed modules, a centralised simultaneous acquisition clock, and a unified remote interface provides end-to-end signal synchronisation that cannot be easily achieved with separate instrumentation.

Also available to view is a recording of a related webinar “A New Concept in Semiconductor Material/Device Characterisation” and a first look video of the M81-SSM.

