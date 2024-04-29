Posted in | News | Chemistry

Longer-Lasting Catalyst Boosts Hydrogen Production

Apr 29 2024Reviewed by Lexie Corner

In a study described in Nature Catalysis, researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science have improved their method for producing clean hydrogen fuel from water. They designed a new catalyst that lasts thousands of times longer, paving the way for a more sustainable hydrogen economy.

Longer-Lasting Catalyst Boosts Hydrogen Production

Proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolyzer using manganese oxide. Image Credit: RIKEN

This work was led by Ryuhei Nakamura at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan. The study outlines how researchers manipulated the catalyst's 3D structure, resulting in enhanced stability and a nearly 4,000 % increase in the catalyst's lifespan.

Proton exchange membrane water electrolysis represents an environmentally friendly electrochemical method for dividing water into oxygen and hydrogen. This method produces hydrogen that can be stored and used later. For instance, the stored hydrogen can power an electric vehicle when paired with a proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell.

PEM electrolysis still has drawbacks, prohibiting broad industrial applications like power plants. Specifically, the required chemical reactions occur in highly acidic environments, and extremely rare earth metals, like iridium, are the best catalysts for these reactions.

Scaling up PEM electrolysis to the terawatt scale would require 40 years’ worth of iridium, which is certainly impractical and highly unsustainable.

Ryuhei Nakamura, Study Head, RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science

Related Stories

Almost two years ago, Nakamura and colleagues created a ground-breaking method that facilitated water electrolysis without the use of rare earth metals. They developed a technique that only used common, sustainable earth metals by introducing manganese into a cobalt oxide lattice. Though the process was successful, it was still not as stable as a PEM electrolyzer. They have now improved upon their earlier finding and created a more durable catalyst that is abundant in the earth. 

The novel catalyst is a type of manganese oxide (MnO2). The main discovery was that by changing the catalyst's lattice structure, reaction stability could be increased by more than 40 times. The three-dimensional lattice structure of manganese oxide has two different forms of oxygen: planar and pyramidal. The researchers found that increasing the amount of planar oxygen in the lattice greatly increased catalytic stability and that the planar version forms stronger bonds with manganese. 

Four distinct manganese oxides with varying percentages of planar oxygen were tested. With the highest attainable percentage, 94 %, this version sustains the critical oxygen evolution reaction in an acidic environment for one month at 1000 mA/cm2. The total transferred charge was 100 times greater than observed in other studies.

During testing in a PEM electrolyzer, water electrolysis could be sustained for approximately six weeks at 200 mA/cm2. During this period, the total volume of water electrolyzed, and consequently the quantity of hydrogen generated, surpassed previous achievements with other non-rare metal catalysts by a factor of 10.

Surprisingly, the improved stability did not come at a cost in activity, which is usually the case. A PEM water electrolyzer that generates hydrogen with an earth-abundant catalyst at a rate of 200 mA/cm2 is highly efficient.

Shuang Kong, Study Co-First Author, RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science

Although there is more to accomplish, industrial applications typically demand a stable current density of 1000 mA/cm2 over several years rather than just a month. The researchers remain optimistic that tangible real-world applications will eventually become feasible, contributing to carbon neutrality.

We will continue to modify catalyst structure to increase current density and catalyst lifetime. In the long term, our efforts should help achieve the ultimate objective for all stakeholders—to conduct PEM water electrolysis without the use of iridium.

Ryuhei Nakamura, Study Head, RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science

The researchers’ immediate goal is to spur public interest in sustainable hydrogen production as a workable way to mitigate the effects of climate change caused by fossil fuels. 

Journal Reference:

Kong, S., et al. (2024) Acid-stable manganese oxides for proton exchange membrane water electrolysis. Nature Catalysis. doi.org/10.1038/s41929-023-01091-3

Source: https://www.riken.jp/en/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback