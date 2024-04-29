Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies

New Solid-State Electrolyte Increases the Affordability of Green Energy Storage

Apr 29 2024Reviewed by Laura Thomson

A recent study published in the journal eScience describes a novel solid-state electrolyte, Na4.92Y0.92Zr0.08Si4O12 (NYZS), which exhibits remarkable ionic conductivity and electrochemical stability at ambient temperature.

Graphic abstract. Image Credit: TranSpread
Graphic abstract. Image Credit: TranSpread

The growing demand for renewable energy highlights the need for efficient and cost-effective energy storage technologies. Solid-state sodium batteries (SSSBs) provide significant economic and safety benefits, particularly in large-scale grid applications.

However, their broad acceptance is hampered by difficulties in producing high ionic conductivity in solid-state electrolytes, which are critical for efficient energy transfer and storage and have a major emphasis on advanced battery technology development.

Related Stories

This novel material significantly improves the efficient conduction of ions at room temperature, which is critical for practical energy storage applications. The study team made this breakthrough by replacing a small amount of yttrium (Y) with zirconium (Zr) in the crystal structure of the existing material, resulting in an optimal arrangement that promotes the passage of sodium ions.

Ionic conductivity increased significantly as a result of this technique, up to 3.3 mS cm–1 for total conductivity and 6.5 mS cm–1 for bulk conductivity at room temperature. These values are among the highest that have ever been found for sodium superionic conductors.

In addition to its strong ionic conductivity, NYZS shows exceptional electrochemical stability and can resist voltages exceeding 10 volts versus Na+/Na. This ensures safer battery operations in a variety of scenarios.

The NYZS solid electrolyte represents a transformative step in the development of sodium-based energy-storage technologies. It not only supports superior conductivity and stability but is also compatible with scalable manufacturing processes, making it a highly promising material for future energy-storage solutions.

Dr Sylvio Indris, Study Corresponding Author and Senior Researcher, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

This study marks a big step forward in the development of sodium-ion batteries for stationary energy storage. It can potentially improve the stability and efficiency of sodium-ion batteries, lowering dependency on expensive materials like lithium and cobalt, which are extensively utilized in existing battery technologies.

Study authors Aikai Yang, Hang Li, and Qiongqiong Lu are thankful to the China Scholarship Council (CSC, Grant Nos. 201906200023, 201906200016, and 201808080137, respectively) for financial assistance.

Yang, whose CSC grant application is linked with Nankai University (Tianjin, China), would like to convey his heartfelt thanks to Nankai University’s Key Laboratory of Advanced Energy Materials Chemistry (AEMC). Dr. Yoo Jung Sohn and Mr. Volker Bader assisted the authors with temperature-dependent XRD measurements and heat treatments.

The authors thank DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for providing the experimental facilities. Parts of this research were conducted at the PETRA III beamline P02.1.

Beamtime was assigned by an in-house team. X.S. gratefully welcomes financing from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grant agreement (No. 101034329) and the Normandy Region's WINNINGNormandy Program. The authors accept responsibility for the contents of this publication.

Journal Reference:

Yang, A., et. al. (2024) Enhanced room-temperature Na+ ionic conductivity in Na4.92Y0.92Zr0.08Si4O12. eScience. doi:10.1016/j.esci.2023.100175.

Source: https://www.maxapress.com/TranSpread

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback