Posted in | News | Events

Raptor Photonics are celebrating their 15th anniversary with a promotion for a limited period

Our partners, Raptor Photonics were set up in September 2006 to design and manufacture high performance cameras for a range of markets including scientific, surveillance, aerospace and industrial. The company has grown year on year and now sells cameras in over 50 countries around the world to a range of instrumentation companies, government bodies, research labs and universities.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Quantum Design

Raptor has become the market leader in SWIR camera technology and our cameras are used in a variety of applications including low light day and night-time imaging, spectroscopy, fluorescence, high-energy X-Ray, time-resolved, in-vivo imaging. Raptor’s cameras can be found in instrumentation from the sea-bed to space, including the ISS. They can also be  found on the microscopes, spectrometers, beamlines and telescopes of some of the world’s leading research establishments and OEMs. The high-performance of Raptor’s cameras are helping customers to discover new ways of seeing.

To celebrate their anniversary, Raptor is running a 15% discount promotion for a limited period.

Find out more including the terms and conditions at https://qd-uki.co.uk/qduki-partner-raptor-celebrates-15-years-in-photonics

Quantum Design are proud to represent Raptor Photonics through the UK and Ireland.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. (2021, September 14). Raptor Photonics are celebrating their 15th anniversary with a promotion for a limited period. AZoM. Retrieved on September 14, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56792.

  • MLA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Raptor Photonics are celebrating their 15th anniversary with a promotion for a limited period". AZoM. 14 September 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56792>.

  • Chicago

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Raptor Photonics are celebrating their 15th anniversary with a promotion for a limited period". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56792. (accessed September 14, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. 2021. Raptor Photonics are celebrating their 15th anniversary with a promotion for a limited period. AZoM, viewed 14 September 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56792.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
Avantes AvaLight-HPLED

Avantes AvaLight-HPLED

Avantes’ Avalight-HPLED is a compact, cost-effective light source designed for more demanding fluorescence applications.

From Avantes BV

More Content from Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd

See all content from Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd