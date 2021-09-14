Raptor Photonics are celebrating their 15th anniversary with a promotion for a limited period

Our partners, Raptor Photonics were set up in September 2006 to design and manufacture high performance cameras for a range of markets including scientific, surveillance, aerospace and industrial. The company has grown year on year and now sells cameras in over 50 countries around the world to a range of instrumentation companies, government bodies, research labs and universities.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Quantum Design

Raptor has become the market leader in SWIR camera technology and our cameras are used in a variety of applications including low light day and night-time imaging, spectroscopy, fluorescence, high-energy X-Ray, time-resolved, in-vivo imaging. Raptor’s cameras can be found in instrumentation from the sea-bed to space, including the ISS. They can also be found on the microscopes, spectrometers, beamlines and telescopes of some of the world’s leading research establishments and OEMs. The high-performance of Raptor’s cameras are helping customers to discover new ways of seeing.

To celebrate their anniversary, Raptor is running a 15% discount promotion for a limited period.

Find out more including the terms and conditions at https://qd-uki.co.uk/qduki-partner-raptor-celebrates-15-years-in-photonics

Quantum Design are proud to represent Raptor Photonics through the UK and Ireland.