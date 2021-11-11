Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Bettersize is Attending ArabLab 2021

From the 15th – 17th of November 2021, Bettersize and its partner PeyBord will be at the Arablab exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Center. Visit us to find out about the latest technologies and laboratory innovations.

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

ArabLab is one of the largest exhibitions of laboratory and instrumentation in the world. As a result of the tremendous growth in this dynamic industry, this trade fair has become the most prominent event of its kind in the United Arab Emirates. The ArabLab exposition provides an ideal platform for bringing the world of science to life, and many countries and international players are showing a keen interest in this event.

As the leading manufacturer of analytical instruments, Bettersize is taking part with its partner Peybord in the ArabLab which will be held on the 15th-17th November 2021. Here, we’ll present the latest technology and inventions to the top scientists & researchers and to those who are looking to brush up on their applications and need new methods to study material characterization.

Attending Arablab? Meet with us at Dubai World Trade Center in hall 2 booth 556.

Learn more: https://bit.ly/3mSHlYu

