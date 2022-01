The AutoPore V uses mercury porosimetry that can be used for characterization of Li-ion battery separators and electrodes.

​​​​​​​ Image Credit: Micromeritics ​​​​​​​

This uniquely valuable technique delivers speed, accuracy, and characterization of properties critical to safety, energy density, and longer cycle life. This application note will describe a test methodology using the AutoPore V, and its MicroActive software, to characterize the pore structure of a Li-ion battery separator.

Download App Note