Bettersize Announces Its Newest BeNano Series Family Member

Bettersize is taking nanoparticle analysis to the next level. On January 21st we are introducing a new member of the BeNano family. A powerful tool for your nanoparticle size, zeta potential, and molecular weight analysis.

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

Last year, the BeNano 90 Zeta launched successfully with Dynamic light scattering (DLS), electrophoretic light-scattering (ELS), and static light scattering (SLS). This year, we take the BeNano 90 Zeta to the next level and introduce you to the latest nanoparticle size and zeta potential analyzer, the BeNano 180 Zeta Pro. With unique backscattering and temperature trend measurement technologies, we are about to hit another new major milestone.

To better understand the latest pro-level nanoparticle analyzer, we have summarized four questions that nanoparticles researchers are really asking about when choosing an ideal nanoparticle analyzer, if you are also interested in these questions and want to know what the answer is. Please stay tuned to our YouTube Channel.

4 Questions Nanoparticle Researchers are Really Asking About

Video credit: Bettersize Instruments

Check out the BeNano 180 Zeta Pro Launch Event Agenda: https://www.bettersizeinstruments.com/about-us/bettersize-events-1.html     

BeNano 180 Zeta Pro Product Page: https://www.bettersizeinstruments.com/products/benano-180-zeta-pro.html

