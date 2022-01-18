60 Years of NETZSCH-Gerätebau GmbH

NETZSCH-Gerätebau GmbH is writing 60 years of company history! Together with you, we would like to duly celebrate our company anniversary in 2022. To this end, we will be taking a look behind the scenes. Each month, we will feature one of our analytical instruments and its development over the past decades. In January, we will start with the dilatometer, one of the oldest instruments in our company history. And, of course, there is a great prize to win every month!

Image credit: Netzsch GmbH

1962 marked the beginning of NETZSCH-Gerätebau GmbH (NGB) at the Selb site. Within the past 60 years, we have become one of the world’s leading manufacturers in thermal analysis. We are proud of our employees, who have driven our accomplishments with an incredible amount of commitment and willpower. We thank our customers and partners for trust-filled and fruitful collaboration. Together, we stand for quality, professionalism, innovation and sustainability and will continue to do so in the decades to come. NETZSCH-Gerätebau GmbH has been successfully managed for years by Dr. Thomas Denner and Dr. Jürgen Blumm. Dr. Thomas Denner remembers his beginnings in Selb very well:

“When I started working at NETZSCH in 2004, I had a particularly positive impression of the employees. On the one hand, I sensed an enormous wealth of experience in their minds – I still chanced to get to know some colleagues from the company’s very first days – and a great willingness to head for new shores on the other. The combination of pride in what has been achieved and the initiative for continuing development is also in the air today. It is this that will allow us, in the coming months, to present to you our many different systems and devices, both as they first appeared at the very beginning of thermal material characterization and as they now exist, employing today’s state-of-the-art techniques. We will start with an instrument that was the focus of a doctoral thesis already many years ago and was again addressed recently in the context of a dissertation – and which led instantly to patented technology. I am proudly looking forward to the months to come, in the theme of 60 years of NETZSCH-Gerätebau GmbH.”

Together with you, we would like to duly celebrate our company anniversary in 2022. To this end, we will be taking a look behind the scenes. Each month, we will feature one of our analytical instruments and its development over the past decades. In January, we will start with the dilatometer, one of the oldest instruments in our company history. And, of course, there is a great prize to win every month! Stay tuned and look forward to exciting, elucidating, peculiar and just plain funny stories from 60 years of NETZSCH-Gerätebau: www.netzsch.com/60-years-anniversary-ngb