Celebrating 500 Sold PTR-MS Analyzers

In 1998 when IONICON was founded as a company with 0.5 employees and no real facilities, at most it was an indistinct dream of the inventors of PTR-MS that this technological breakthrough could spread within the scientific community and around the world.

Image Credit: IONICON Analytik

Today with more than 500 instruments sold to academia but more and more also to industrial and air quality monitoring customers, 50 employees and decades of solid growth which intensified especially during the last few years, we look back at an unprecedented development which we would not have imagined back then.

We are proud of what we achieved as a team but also humble and extremely thankful to you, our customers and PTR-MS users who made all of this possible. Behind every instrument we built is a passionate user and an interesting application with discoveries we are glad to have helped enabling.

For us therefore, 500 sold PTR-MS means more than 500 colleagues whom we are grateful to be working with, inspiring applications and at least 500 success stories we were able to witness over the years.

We will continue to work on the future of trace gas analysis with all the motivation we get from you and team spirit which we hope to share with you every day, being at your service.