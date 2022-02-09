Join us on Feb 23 for “Breakthrough Adsorption: Theory and Analysis of Adsorption in Zeolites and Metal-organic Frameworks”

Breakthrough is the measurement of changing concentration versus time at the outlet of an adsorption column. Breakthrough allows users to assess their adsorbent media and calculate the quantity of gas, or vapor, adsorbed by an adsorbent under dynamic flow. Breakthrough has applications in separations, adsorption, pressure swing adsorption, and temperature swing adsorption.

Breakthrough offers several advantages over static adsorption measurements:

It allows for the collection of adsorption data under process relevant conditions. It allows users to assess the kinetics of adsorption as well as understand how their process gases flow through a packed column. Breakthrough allows for much easier multicomponent analysis than can be achieved using a static adsorption system.

This webinar, hosted by Dr Julian Hungerford, Applications Scientist at Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, will introduce the Breakthrough Analyzer from Micromeritics and introduce breakthrough adsorption theory. Lastly, the capabilities of the instrument will be displayed by sharing adsorption data that was collected on two classes of materials, zeolites, and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Zeolites are aliminosilicate materials that have been commercially used as adsorbents and catalysts for many decades. MOFs are an emerging class of materials that consist of metal nodes connected by organic linkers. They have shown potential for a variety of applications and are a topic of ongoing research.

There will be an opportunity to pose your questions to Dr Hungerford in a live Q&A at the end of the session.

