New Olympus Discovery Center Opens to Advance Human Disease Research

Olympus is proud to announce the opening of the Olympus Discovery Center at Texas A&M Health to support research focused on treating, alleviating and preventing human diseases. The new facility provides researchers with hands-on access to Olympus microscopy systems that meet a range of advanced imaging needs important to their work.

Supporting a Vibrant Research Community with Advanced Microscopy Systems

As the largest university in Texas and the second largest in the US, Texas A&M University provides a large, vibrant research environment that supports a range of biomedical research relevant to human health. At the new Olympus Discovery Center, researchers can utilize Olympus’ FLUOVIEW™ FV3000RS inverted confocal microscope for high-speed live cell imaging, FVMPE-RS™ gantry multiphoton microscope for high-resolution deep tissue imaging and VS120 virtual slide scanner for optimized, automatic whole slide scanning.

These leading-edge microscopy systems support a broad range of applications in basic sciences and human disease research at Texas A&M Health. Research areas include neurodevelopmental disorders, behavior and adaptation to injury and disease; the role of innate and adaptive immunity in cancer, molecular and cellular mechanisms of cancer initiation and pathogenesis; cardiac, vascular and lymphatic system pathophysiology in aging and disease; and inflammatory responses and disease pathologies related to inflammation and immune dysfunction.

“Researchers need powerful microscopy and imaging tools to advance their understanding of human diseases and develop effective treatments,” said Lee Wagstaff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas. “Our collaboration with Texas A&M Health on the new Olympus Discovery Center contributes to our mission of making people’s lives safer, healthier and more fulfilling through innovative microscopy and imaging solutions.”

Dr. Hubert Amrein, Senior Associate Dean of Research at Texas A&M College of Medicine, commented, “The Olympus Discovery Center provides an optimized microscopy environment equipped with advanced laser scanning microscopes and whole imaging systems. The capabilities these systems bring will enable our researchers to make great strides in our ongoing efforts to study human diseases, develop effective healthcare solutions and improve patient care.”

Olympus Discovery Centers give researchers the ability to acquire and analyze important imaging data using advanced microscopy tools. The Olympus Discovery Center at College of Medicine, Texas A&M Health is housed within the Integrated Microscopy and Imaging Laboratory (IMIL), which serves as a nexus for histology training, techniques development and sample preparation. In this context, Olympus works closely with its academic collaborators to develop new products to meet the changing needs of researchers.

