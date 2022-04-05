Olympus Scientific Solutions is Now EVIDENT!

Olympus Corporation (“Olympus”) announced the completion of the separation of its Scientific Solutions business to a wholly-owned subsidiary, Evident Corporation (“Evident”). Following the divestiture of its Imaging business, this move further signifies the company’s long-term strategy to cement its position as a major player in the medtech industry.

The proposed split was first announced in June 2021. As a newly-established wholly-owned subsidiary, Evident, headquartered in Japan, continues to operate independently under the Olympus umbrella.

Olympus’ Scientific Solutions business encompassed the Olympus Industrial and Life Science businesses. The reorganization will give the Scientific Solutions business the autonomy and agility to respond quickly and more flexibly to the needs of Industrial and Life Science customers.

Yoshitake Saito, the President and Representative Director of Evident, commented on the new company’s focus: “Evident, while continuing to provide best-in-class products, will expand its digital and cloud-based solutions to enhance the customer experience and to improve the overall workflow in the research and inspection fields. We will shift from a business model centered on the sale of products, to one focused on solving customer issues and challenges. With this greater management autonomy, we will promote agile product development and open innovation, which we believe will increase the speed of product development.”

The new company name exemplifies our unwavering commitment to continue providing high-quality products and technical expertise, allowing our customers to discover new insights and find new evidence in their areas of expertise, and a renewed focus on customer collaboration and responsiveness to customer concerns.

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/