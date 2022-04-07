Benchtop MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometer Featuring Integrated MegaDalton Ion Detection

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, in collaboration with CovalX Instruments Inc., introduces the OmegaTOF benchtop high mass matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time-of-flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometer.

Image credit: Shimadzu SSI

The OmegaTOF system couples Shimadzu’s benchtop MALDI-TOF instrument platform (MALDI-8020) with established technology for high mass detection from CovalX. The result is a user-friendly, compact platform that extends benchtop MALDI-TOF analysis to a mass range of 1.5 MegaDalton.

The high mass detection capabilities of the OmegaTOF allow the highest sensitivity for analyzing large biomolecules, protein interactions, peptides, oligonucleotides and polymers. This allows access to a full range of applications already developed and optimized by CovalX technologies, most notably characterizing monoclonal antibodies, such as IgG, IgA and IgM. Crosslinking chemistries developed by CovalX enable the OmegaTOF to measure intact protein interactions directly, providing insight into protein aggregation, mAb:antigen interactions, protein complex stoichiometry or ligand association/dissociation measurements.

The OmegaTOF offers enhanced sample throughput, ease-of-use, low maintenance and a small footprint, making it ideal for all laboratories. Moreover, its quiet operation at <55 dB expands use beyond the conventional laboratory setting.

For higher measurement speed, the OmegaTOF utilizes a 200 Hz solid-state 355 nm laser featuring a class-leading two billion shots per lifetime. It also offers a fast sample introduction using a load-lock chamber and quick sample stage movement.

The OmegaTOF platform features all of the latest technologies of the Shimadzu MALDI-8020 platform, including an integrated barcode reader, patented TrueClean™ source cleaning, and WideBore™ ion optics technologies. The patented WideBore™ technology significantly reduces contamination from desorbed MALDI samples. The near normal (on-axis) incidence of the MALDI laser beam and the camera view produce outstanding efficiency of the MALDI source and high-quality sample images. The TrueClean™ in-vacuum technology offers a UV laser-based source cleaning which extends the robustness of the OmegaTOF by self-cleaning the ion optics without breaking vacuum or removing the ion optics.

OmegaTOF data can be directly imported into the latest versions of CovalX ComplexTracker software for protein interaction analysis. Tailored MALDI Solutions acquisition software features data security for regulatory compliance facilitated with password-controlled user login, encrypted data, and user traceability.

About CovalX

CovalX Instruments Incorporated is a fully owned subsidiary of CovalX AG. CovalX AG was founded in 2005 and has become a leading provider of technology and services in the field of High-Mass MALDI analysis of proteins and protein interactions. With support offices in Europe and North America, CovalX is a global company offering leading product and services for major pharmaceutical companies as well as academic laboratories. CovalX is developing innovative analysis solutions for the characterization of therapeutic proteins and protein interactions for the life science industry