Introducing Sample Automation and Major New Capabilities for the X-Pulse Benchtop NMR Spectrometer

Oxford Instruments, today launches the all-new X-Pulse benchtop broadband NMR spectrometer with X-Auto, an automatic sample changer. Newly added X-Pulse functionalities significantly increase ease of use, throughput and remote working capability while further reducing ongoing costs. This has been achieved by removing any need for deuterated solvents using novel external signal frequency lock technology, adding automated software switching between nuclei, improvements in sensitivity, and unattended sample exchange.

Image Credit: Oxford Instruments Magnetic Resonance

Continuous flow monitoring and advanced sample temperature control are coupled with the only true broadband nuclei selection to address a diverse range of analytical chemistry needs across industries, from batteries to pharmaceuticals. The unique modular architecture makes this new X-Pulse fully configurable and a highly cost-effective investment for core science, advanced analytical research, quality control optimisation, and teaching.

The combination of the new X-Auto sample changer, which allows up to 25 samples to be preloaded, and new functionality in the SpinFlow 3.1 software, ensures that users can add individual experiments or long queues to each sample with a few simple clicks. By reordering experimental queues, short duration experiments can be prioritised on all samples to quickly determine the value of continuing with longer queued experiments, maximising efficiency. Through a remote connection to the instrument, all pre-loaded samples can be changed, and new experiments added or tailored to the user’s analysis requirements. This minimises time with the instrument and maximises remote working productivity. Automated software switching between chemical nuclei is particularly advantageous for applications requiring the selection of a wide range of NMR active nuclei, including those in the battery, polymer and fine chemical markets.

Prof. Philippe Wilson, Professor of One Health at Nottingham Trent University said, “Benchtop NMR is a core part of our point of care disease diagnostics research. This new X-Pulse with X-auto will massively accelerate our projects: no more sample prep, our post docs will run a days’ worth of samples unattended - even with automatic switching between the most important nuclei. Ultimately, the faster time to publication and more comprehensive data for our industrial collaborators will be so critical across my whole group.”

Dr Ian Wilcock, Managing Director Oxford Instruments Materials Analysis, added, “The new X-Pulse and X-Auto sample changer allows our customers to make a step change in throughput and efficiency of their research and process control, enhancing new remote and hybrid working patterns. I am really excited that our team has engineered such a comprehensively configurable and modular benchtop NMR system to meet the ever-broader range of our customers’ requests.”

Image Credit: Oxford Instruments Magnetic Resonance

Find out more about X-Pulse and X-Auto at: https://nmr.oxinst.com/x-pulse

Source: https://nmr.oxinst.com/