Visit TOFWERK at Analytica Munich 2022

Join us at Booth A3.511

TOFWERK is excited to welcome you to Analytica 2022 in Munich, Germany, June 21-24. The International Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis and Biotechnology is the world’s largest science and industry event.  

We look forward to showcasing our TOFMS technology and discussing our analytical solutions for diverse applications that require speed and sensitivity.

